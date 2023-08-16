Why a (limited) Ukraine no-fly zone is not a crazy idea

Shortly after the start of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, 2022, Kyiv made an official request to Nato to make the entire Ukrainian airspace a no-fly zone for Russian flying objects. Thousands of Ukrainian and pro-Ukrainian media activists launched a global campaign to "close Ukraine's sky."

Nato, however, immediately rejected Kyiv's request, apparently fearing an escalation to World War III.

What was lost in the heated debate over an all-Ukrainian no-fly...