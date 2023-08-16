Why a (limited) Ukraine no-fly zone is not a crazy idea

Shortly after the start of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, 2022, Kyiv made an official request to Nato to make the entire Ukrainian airspace a no-fly zone for Russian flying objects. Thousands of Ukrainian and pro-Ukrainian media activists launched a global campaign to "close Ukraine's sky."
Nato, however, immediately rejected Kyiv's request, apparently fearing an escalation to World War III.
What was lost in the heated debate over an all-Ukrainian no-fly...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Dr Andreas Umland is an analyst at the Stockholm Center for Eastern European Studies (SCEEUS) of the Swedish Institute of International Affairs (UI).
Dr Andreas Umland is an analyst at the Stockholm Center for Eastern European Studies (SCEEUS) of the Swedish Institute of International Affairs (UI).