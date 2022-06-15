US envoy: Putin 'humiliated himself' in Ukraine

Russian president Vladimir Putin has "humiliated himself" by his conduct in the war and the West wanted to see him defeated on the battlefields of Ukraine, America's EU ambassador has said.

Speaking to the press in Brussels on Tuesday (14 June), the US diplomat, Mark Gitenstein, drew attention to the "brutality" of Putin's war, which he likened to World War 2, as well as the mentality of the Russian leader.

"Putin has humiliated himself by the way he's acting, you know? The leve...