EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell: 'This is a real war crime... If you are using hunger as a weapon of war — this has a name' (Photo: consilium.eu)

Russia, while starving Africa, threatens Lithuania

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia's weaponisation of global food supplies was a "war crime", while its new threats against Lithuania were "worrying", the EU's foreign policy chief has said.

There was a risk "of a great famine in the world, especially in Africa" as Russia continued to block exports of Ukrainian grain, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said in Luxembourg on Monday (20 June).

If you looked at how many people risked starvation in the Horn of Africa region before the double effect of the...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

