Ad
euobserver
Morocco is now second only to China in car exports to Europe (Photo: Claudio Núñez)

Morocco now just behind China as main car exporter to EU

EU & the World
Africa
Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

Morocco has emerged as the second-biggest automotive exporter to the EU, according to new statistics, and is set to take advantage of increased production of Chinese electric cars at its factories. 

The north African state delivered a total of 536,000 vehicles to the EU market in 2023. Its automotive exp...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldAfricaGreen Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU court lands new blow on Morocco in Western Sahara saga
The Chinese EV tariffs are here. What next?
China hits back with WTO complaint over EU electric car tariffs
Morocco is now second only to China in car exports to Europe (Photo: Claudio Núñez)

Tags

EU & the WorldAfricaGreen Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections