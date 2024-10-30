Ad
EU and Chinese officials continue to hold talks in a bid to end a dispute over electric vehicles, despite tariffs coming into force on Wednesday (Photo: EUOBOR)

China hits back with WTO complaint over EU electric car tariffs

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

China has hit back at the EU’s imposition of tariffs on its electric vehicles by launching a formal complaint against the EU’s “unreasonable” and “protectionist practice” at the World Trade Organization (WTO). 

"China has repeatedly pointed out that there are many unreasonable and non-compliant aspe...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

