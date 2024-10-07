Ad
euobserver
Will the EU choose to engage with China and alleviate tensions between the two players, or will it choose the US route and seek to decouple economically from the country entirely? (Photo: Claudio Núñez)

Opinion

The Chinese EV tariffs are here. What next?

EU & the World
Green Economy
Opinion
by Varg Folkman,

In the end, the 5 October vote on tariffs for electric vehicles (EVs) produced in China proved to be undramatic. With 10

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen EconomyOpinionOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Varg Folkman is a policy analyst at the European Policy Centre and formerly competition reporter at Politico.eu.

Related articles

New tariffs to hit Chinese electric cars, after wafer-thin EU vote
Why Chinese electric vehicle plants in EU could be a good thing
Will the EU choose to engage with China and alleviate tensions between the two players, or will it choose the US route and seek to decouple economically from the country entirely? (Photo: Claudio Núñez)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen EconomyOpinionOpinion

Author Bio

Varg Folkman is a policy analyst at the European Policy Centre and formerly competition reporter at Politico.eu.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections