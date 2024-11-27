Ad
euobserver
'Morocco expects the EU to prove its commitment to partnership through deeds, not words', said Nasser Bourita during a press briefing in Rabat with EU neighbourhood commissioner Olivér Várhelyi (Photo: European Commission)

'Deeds, not words': Morocco puts the EU on notice

Africa
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

Morocco’s foreign minister Nasser Bourita laid down the gauntlet to the European Union earlier this week, giving a clear warning that the EU cannot count on its relationship. 

“Morocco expects the EU to prove its commitment to partnership through deeds, not words”, said Bourita during a joint press ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Africa

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Morocco now just behind China as main car exporter to EU
EU loyalty to north African partners trumps court cases and democracy
'Morocco expects the EU to prove its commitment to partnership through deeds, not words', said Nasser Bourita during a press briefing in Rabat with EU neighbourhood commissioner Olivér Várhelyi (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Africa

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections