Ad
euobserver
'This is not just a political declaration. Our deeper cooperation is a strategic choice,' commission vice president Dubravka Suica said on Thursday. However, details on how much of this is new funding and what will be substantively different about projects such as the Mediterranean University, are still unclear (Photo: European Commission)

Detail unclear on how much is new in EU's 'strategic' Mediterranean Pact

EU & the World
Africa
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

The EU made promises to set up a university for the Mediterranean region and a renewable energy programme as part of a ‘Pact for the Mediterranean’ on Thursday (16 October) — but it is uncl...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the WorldAfrica

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

The Mediterranean: where the EU’s duty to rescue ends
EU under pressure to deliver 'new impetus' for Mediterranean partners
Sahara desert vs Mediterranean - where do more migrants actually die?
EU complicit in Libya coastguard shooting, senior MEP says
EU to write €3bn cheque for Jordan in latest migrant-control deal
'Deeds, not words': Morocco puts the EU on notice
EU funding may reach human rights abusers in north Africa, warns leaked document
'This is not just a political declaration. Our deeper cooperation is a strategic choice,' commission vice president Dubravka Suica said on Thursday. However, details on how much of this is new funding and what will be substantively different about projects such as the Mediterranean University, are still unclear (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the WorldAfrica

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections