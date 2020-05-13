EU can safely rescue summer season in Europe

Restoring the free movement of people in Europe and opening the internal borders as the epidemiological situation improves is crucial to rescue the 2020 summer season.

Tens of millions of jobs and family livelihoods are at stake as the coronavirus threatens to fatally damage the tourism sector.

While economic activity all over Europe is slowly starting back up, the most draconic measures, the closure of national borders, are still in effect.

These measures were deemed nece...