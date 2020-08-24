Ad
euobserver
Belarus street protests show no signs of going away (Photo: Darya Mustafayeva)

Street vs. state: Where is Belarus headed?

EU & the World
Opinion
by Michael Meyer-Resende, Brussels,

A week ago, the popular protests in Belarus seemed close to succeeding.

Lukashenko was speechless as workers in a tractor plant heckled him and demanded he resign.

Observers were musing about a possible Ceaușescu moment - the late Romanian dictator, Nicolae Ceaușescu, awoke in 1989 from his shielded life to learn that Romanians wanted him out. \n \nBut Lukashenko has not left and it seems that the ruling elite and Moscow have remained loyal to him.

While many big state en...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of Democracy Reporting International, a non-partisan NGO in Berlin that supports political participation.

Related articles

Will Belarusian dictator hold on to power?
EU leaders reject Belarus election result, urge dialogue
Merkel and Macron offer Belarus mediation, help for Navalny
Belarus street protests show no signs of going away (Photo: Darya Mustafayeva)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of Democracy Reporting International, a non-partisan NGO in Berlin that supports political participation.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections