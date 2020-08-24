Street vs. state: Where is Belarus headed?

A week ago, the popular protests in Belarus seemed close to succeeding.

Lukashenko was speechless as workers in a tractor plant heckled him and demanded he resign.

Observers were musing about a possible Ceaușescu moment - the late Romanian dictator, Nicolae Ceaușescu, awoke in 1989 from his shielded life to learn that Romanians wanted him out.



But Lukashenko has not left and it seems that the ruling elite and Moscow have remained loyal to him.

While many big state en...