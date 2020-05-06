Ad
euobserver
The Hungarian and Polish governments have deeply divided their societies and reduced democracy and the rule of law through salami tactics

Column

Should Hungary and Poland benefit from next EU budget?

EU Political
Green Economy
Opinion
by Michael Meyer-Resende, Berlin,

The coronavirus crisis has increased tensions over the EU's two most contested issues: the South-North divisions on financial issues have been much discussed.

The other division, over democracy and the rule of law, has received much less attention, although the crisis has also exerted a shock to the legal systems across the EU.

It turned out that the laws of most EU member states were not well designed for a fast response to a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen EconomyOpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of Democracy Reporting International, a non-partisan NGO that supports political participation.

Related articles

Stopping the authoritarian rot in Europe
Right of reply from the Hungarian government
Orban's risky bet in economic response to coronavirus
The Hungarian and Polish governments have deeply divided their societies and reduced democracy and the rule of law through salami tactics

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen EconomyOpinionColumn

Author Bio

Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of Democracy Reporting International, a non-partisan NGO that supports political participation.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections