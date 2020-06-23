US warns EU on making friends with China's 'dictator'

The EU would be abandoning its values if it opted for a deeper partnership with China's "dictatorship", just because it did not get along with US president Donald Trump, the American ambassador to the EU has said.

"The people of China are a wonderful people and I have nothing but respect for them, but general secretary Xi is a dictator," Ronald Gidwitz, the US envoy, told press in Brussels on Monday (22 June), referring to Chinese president Xi Jinping.

Gidwitz listed China toget...