Ad
euobserver
US ambassador called Chinese president Xi Jinping (c) a "dictator" (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

US warns EU on making friends with China's 'dictator'

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU would be abandoning its values if it opted for a deeper partnership with China's "dictatorship", just because it did not get along with US president Donald Trump, the American ambassador to the EU has said.

"The people of China are a wonderful people and I have nothing but respect for them, but general secretary Xi is a dictator," Ronald Gidwitz, the US envoy, told press in Brussels on Monday (22 June), referring to Chinese president Xi Jinping.

Gidwitz listed China toget...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Chinese ambassador: We must safeguard Hong Kong security
China accused of intimidating Uighur refugees in Europe
'Troubled' Nato reacts to Russia nuclear threat
US ambassador called Chinese president Xi Jinping (c) a "dictator" (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections