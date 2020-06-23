US warns EU on making friends with China's 'dictator'

The EU would be abandoning its values if it opted for a deeper partnership with China's "dictatorship", just because it did not get along with US president Donald Trump, the American ambassador to the EU has said.
"The people of China are a wonderful people and I have nothing but respect for them, but general secretary Xi is a dictator," Ronald Gidwitz, the US envoy, told press in Brussels on Monday (22 June), referring to Chinese president Xi Jinping.
Gidwitz listed China toget...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.