Delayed vaccines supplies have seen both a raid on a AstraZeneca plant in Belgium, and an UK-EU spat over contracts (Photo: European Commission)

Vaccine row and Borrell's Moscow trip This WEEK

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU's vaccine strategy remains a red-hot topic across the continent and in Brussels, as vaccine production delay has caused a deep row between the bloc and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, and also raised questions over the EU's approach.

The EU Commission came forward with a proposal to be able to refuse exports of vaccines from the EU if there is a shortage of supply under the contract agreed by the EU and the specific vaccine producer. The proposal is expected to be adopted by ...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

