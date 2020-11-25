US economic nationalism will be subtler - but it will persist

The electoral defeat of Donald Trump makes many Europeans hope for close cooperation with his successor. Europe should not expect too much.
And if Europe could blame some difficulties on Donald Trump's rudeness, its only option now is to learn to survive in an increasingly rude world.
Commercial relations, for instance, will remain complex. The administration of Joe Biden could relax some of the curbs on steel and aluminium. It could also highlight the need for dialogue on matter...
Jonathan Holslag teaches international politics at the Free University of Brussels.
