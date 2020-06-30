Ad
Police say the entire incident at Brussels' Gare du Nord station was filmed by security cameras. The lawyer of MEP Pierrette Herzberger-Fofana said police allegations were 'just false' (Photo: European Parliament)

Belgian prosecutor probes MEP over police racism complaint

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The Brussels public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation against German MEP Pierrette Herzberger-Fofana, after she filed a "racist aggression" complaint against Belgian police officers and gave testimony in the European Parliament.

During a debate about racism, Herzberger-Fofana, who is black, told fellow MEPs that she was harassed and intimidated by Belgian police earlier this month (16 June) after she was filming nine polic...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

