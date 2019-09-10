Ad
The French minister went to Moscow to revive pre-Ukraine war diplomatic ties (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

France calls for EU-Russia reset

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The time is right for the EU and Russia to mend ties, but sanctions should stay in place for now, France has said.

"The time has come, the time is right, to work towards reducing the distrust between Russia and Europe, who ought to be partners on a strategic and economic level," French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in Moscow on Monday (9 September).

"We have acknowledged significant progress, significant changes over the past months," he added.

He referred to a ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

