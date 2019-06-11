Ad
Boris Johnson is the bookies' favourite for the job (Photo: UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office)

British MPs pick among 10 hopefuls to be next PM

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Ten politicians have passed the first hurdle to be Britain's next prime minister, with Brexit and threats of "no deal" dominating the race.

The contest is being led by former foreign minister Boris Johnson, followed by the now foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt, and the Conservative party's former parliamentary leader Andrea Leadsom, according to Ladbrokes, a British gambling firm.

Environment minister Michael Gove and former Brexit negotiator Dominic Raab also have fair odds.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

