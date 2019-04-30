Compatibility with EU law is not real issue with ISDS

The European Court of Justice is about to decide whether the controversial investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS) mechanism in EU trade agreements is compatible with EU law.
But legality should not be our main concern here. There are much better approaches to international investment and we should be considering them.
For those who may have forgotten, ISDS is the controversial mechanism in EU trade agreements that allows inter...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Anne-Marie Mineur is a Dutch MEP and member of the parliament's international trade committee who has further outlined the options for the EU's approach to international investment regulation in a GUE/NGL position paper.
Anne-Marie Mineur is a Dutch MEP and member of the parliament's international trade committee who has further outlined the options for the EU's approach to international investment regulation in a GUE/NGL position paper.