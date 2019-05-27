Orban scores at home, searches for home in Europe

Hungary's ruling right-wing Fidesz party won 52.1 percent of votes in the European election on Sunday (26 May) on a hardline anti-immigration platform - but the lack of a wider populist breakthrough in Europe means prime minister Viktor Orban's party is still searching for a new political alliance in Brussels.
Orban told his Fidesz supporters on Sunday night that he would cooperate with everyone in Europe who wanted to stop immigr...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
