'Westlessness' - Western restlessness at China's ascent

"Westlessness" is the slogan of this weekend's Munich Security Conference (MSC) and a tribute in no small part to China: Beijing's rise and its growing influence on economic, political and security issues is having a clear impact on the Western-led liberal world order.
For leaders in Brussels or Washington, Berlin or Paris, far-away China is more present than ever before in living memory - its strength and relevance can't be ignored or down...
Helena Legarda researches China’s foreign and security policies at the Mercator Institute for China Studies in Berlin.
