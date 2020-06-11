Ad
euobserver
Kosovo president Hashim Thaçi (l) in the US in February (Photo: state.gov)

'Lame' Kosovo president boycotts EU talks

by Ekrem Krasniqi and Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Miroslav Lajčák, the EU's new envoy on Kosovo-Serbia peace talks, is travelling to Pristina for the first time in his mandate in the next few days.

But Kosovo president Hashim Thaçi has refused to meet him in his official capacity.

More than that, Thaçi has said he will only do peace talks with the White House instead, abandoning a nine-year legacy of an EU-brokered dialogue, which began in 2011, but stalled in 2018.

Thaçi has even declined to take phone calls from Lajčák s...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

