'Lame' Kosovo president boycotts EU talks

Miroslav Lajčák, the EU's new envoy on Kosovo-Serbia peace talks, is travelling to Pristina for the first time in his mandate in the next few days.

But Kosovo president Hashim Thaçi has refused to meet him in his official capacity.

More than that, Thaçi has said he will only do peace talks with the White House instead, abandoning a nine-year legacy of an EU-brokered dialogue, which began in 2011, but stalled in 2018.

Thaçi has even declined to take phone calls from Lajčák s...