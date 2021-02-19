EU legal threat to Hungary over failure to obey ECJ

The EU Commission on Thursday (18 February) launched legal action over Hungary's failure to implement a judgement from the European Court of Justice (ECJ), which ruled that legislation on restricting foreign-funding of NGOs was against EU rules.

The EU executive said that Hungary "has not taken the necessary measures to comply with the judgment, despite repeated calls from the commission to do so as a matter of urgency".

Hungary has two months to respond, after which the commiss...