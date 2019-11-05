Fixing Europe's rhetoric

If every man dies alone, then democracy too dies a million deaths.

Sebastian Haffner (1907-1999), in his insightful memoir of life in interwar Germany, saw his country succumb to "a million-fold nervous breakdown", making democratic citizenship unthinkable.

It was fear more than anything that had driven everyone, individually, into a state of exhausted collapse.

Continuously faced with forces beyond their control and problems beyond their comprehension, they simply "yield...