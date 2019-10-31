Commission still in waiting This WEEK

The EU this week will be very much the same place as it was before Halloween. The UK is still a member of the bloc, and is now gearing up for a bruising campaign ahead of a snap general election on 12 December.

Meanwhile, in Brussels, Jean-Claude Juncker remains in charge of the EU Commission as incoming president Ursula von der Leyen is struggling with completing her team.

Von der Leyen has met with France's Thierry Breton and Hungary's Oliver Varhelyi, but still awaits a name ...