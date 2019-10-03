Sinkevičius pledges to 'listen' to climate protests

Lithuania's commissioner-designate for environment and oceans, Virginijus Sinkevičius, unveiled during his three-hour hearing on Thursday (3 October) a package of proposals to protect the environment from the bottom of the oceans to the top of the sky.

"To me, Europe means freedom, opportunity, openness but also taking responsibilities," the youngest (28) nominee for the commission told MEPs.

"We need to listen" to the climate protests, said Sinkevičius, adding the protesters sho...