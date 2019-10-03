Ad
euobserver
Virginijus Sinkevičius will be the youngest commissioner, at 28, if successful. 'We need to listen' to the climate protests, he told MEPs. (Photo: European Parliament)

Sinkevičius pledges to 'listen' to climate protests

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Lithuania's commissioner-designate for environment and oceans, Virginijus Sinkevičius, unveiled during his three-hour hearing on Thursday (3 October) a package of proposals to protect the environment from the bottom of the oceans to the top of the sky.

"To me, Europe means freedom, opportunity, openness but also taking responsibilities," the youngest (28) nominee for the commission told MEPs.

"We need to listen" to the climate protests, said Sinkevičius, adding the protesters sho...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Finnish presidency hopes for 2050 climate target by 2020
EU leaders fly in for UN climate emergency summit
Circular economy could deliver €1.8tn for Europe
Virginijus Sinkevičius will be the youngest commissioner, at 28, if successful. 'We need to listen' to the climate protests, he told MEPs. (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections