Time for an EU commissioner for animal welfare

One of the ideas on which different stakeholders seem to converge is that European citizens care for animals and would like to see their welfare needs taken into account even when they are used for food production or other commercial activities.
Nowadays it is seen as evident that animals can feel pleasure and pain, can enjoy life or suffer.
Nevertheless, until 22 years ago in EU legislation and in most member states they were not seen differently from carrots and tomatoes: mere...
Michel Vandenbosch is president of the Belgian-based GAIA (Global Action in the Interests of Animals) campaign group. This opinion piece is endorsed by the Eurogroup for Animals.
