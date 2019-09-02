Ad
euobserver
The official recognition of animals as sentient beings – something that most of us would consider as stating the obvious – only arrived in 1999, when the Treaty of Amsterdam entered into force (Photo: Eurogroup for Animals)

Time for an EU commissioner for animal welfare

EU Political
Opinion
by Michel Vandenbosch, Brussels,

One of the ideas on which different stakeholders seem to converge is that European citizens care for animals and would like to see their welfare needs taken into account even when they are used for food production or other commercial activities.

Nowadays it is seen as evident that animals can feel pleasure and pain, can enjoy life or suffer.

Nevertheless, until 22 years ago in EU legislation and in most member states they were not seen differently from carrots and tomatoes: mere...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Michel Vandenbosch is president of the Belgian-based GAIA (Global Action in the Interests of Animals) campaign group. This opinion piece is endorsed by the Eurogroup for Animals.

Related articles

Help consumers take cruelty away from EU's Xmas buffet
Long-distance animal transport: unthinkable still happening
EU must step up action to improve animal welfare
EU to review animal welfare strategy
The official recognition of animals as sentient beings – something that most of us would consider as stating the obvious – only arrived in 1999, when the Treaty of Amsterdam entered into force (Photo: Eurogroup for Animals)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Michel Vandenbosch is president of the Belgian-based GAIA (Global Action in the Interests of Animals) campaign group. This opinion piece is endorsed by the Eurogroup for Animals.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections