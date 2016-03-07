Ad
euobserver
More than 150,000 children born to Syrian refugees inside Turkey since the Syria war began (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

EU leaders to press Turkey on migrant returns

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU leaders are meeting Turkey's prime minister Ahmet Davutoglu in Brussels on Monday (7 March) in an effort to stop migratory flows to Greece and through the Western Balkans.

The EU-Turkey summit follows renewed efforts to crack down on bogus asylum applicants, filter out Syrian nationals with legitimate claims to international protection, and send others like Moroccans and Pakistanis back to Turkey.

"This will mean an end to the so-called wave-through policy of migrants," said EU...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Press crackdown could sour EU-Turkey summit
Migration

