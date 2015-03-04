Greece looking for fresh money as deadlines loom

Greece is facing two deadlines on Friday (6 March) and Monday that will test its financial capacities and political abilities.

On Friday, the Greek government is due to repay €298 million to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) from a loan from the first bailout in 2010. In total, it will have to disburse €6 billion in March for debt repayments.

And on Monday, Finance minister Yanis Varoufakis is expected to present reform proposals at a meeting of euro finance ministers (Eurogro...