Ad
euobserver
An IMF repayment is due Friday (Photo: Fotolia)

Greece looking for fresh money as deadlines loom

Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Greece is facing two deadlines on Friday (6 March) and Monday that will test its financial capacities and political abilities.

On Friday, the Greek government is due to repay €298 million to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) from a loan from the first bailout in 2010. In total, it will have to disburse €6 billion in March for debt repayments.

And on Monday, Finance minister Yanis Varoufakis is expected to present reform proposals at a meeting of euro finance ministers (Eurogro...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Greece needs 'new arrangement' on debt deal
Greece could need third bailout, says euro commissioner
EU commission seeks 'unity', after southern states clash
An IMF repayment is due Friday (Photo: Fotolia)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections