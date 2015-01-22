Advertisers put EU porn consumers under microscope

The UK and Ireland top EU per capita viewers on the world’s largest porn hub, amid questions on privacy for advertisers who profile users.
People are watching a lot of free online porn and PornHub is the world’s largest “tube” site.
Tube sites hosts free premium adult videos. The traffic is then routed to pay-for sites with the help of advertising agencies, such as the Geneva-based Flex Multimedia Group.
Launched around 2008, tube sites are now the main market for online p...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.