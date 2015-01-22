Ad
euobserver
UK and Ireland drive the most traffic in the EU to the world's largest porn site (Photo: wajakemek | rashdanothm)

Advertisers put EU porn consumers under microscope

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The UK and Ireland top EU per capita viewers on the world’s largest porn hub, amid questions on privacy for advertisers who profile users.

People are watching a lot of free online porn and PornHub is the world’s largest “tube” site.

Tube sites hosts free premium adult videos. The traffic is then routed to pay-for sites with the help of advertising agencies, such as the Geneva-based Flex Multimedia Group.

Launched around 2008, tube sites are now the main market for online p...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU wants internet firms to hand over encryption keys
UK and Ireland drive the most traffic in the EU to the world's largest porn site (Photo: wajakemek | rashdanothm)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections