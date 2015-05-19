Ad
euobserver
Hungary's PM blamed the EU for the influx of economic migrants (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Hungarian PM defends death penalty debate

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Hungary’s PM Viktor Orban on Tuesday (19 May) brushed aside mounting international criticism against state discussion on migrants and the possible reintroduction of the death penalty.

“Not everything is inscribed in stone. These rules are created by men and can therefore be changed by men. This is freedom, this is democracy,” he told MEPs at the Strasbourg plenary.

The prime minister in April said capital punishment should be kept on the agenda in Hungary despite an EU-wide ban. <...

Rule of Law

