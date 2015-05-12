EU court dismisses Dalli case

A former EU health commissioner, accused of soliciting bribes from mouth tobacco maker Swedish Match, lost his case against the European Commission for unlawful dismissal.
Judges on Tuesday (12 May) dismissed the case brought before the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg by John Dalli in December 2012. The General Court ruled that "Dalli resigned voluntarily".
The Maltese national said he was forced out of office on 16 October 2012 following allegations he helped broker a de...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
