Russia to oppose EU sinking of migrant smuggler boats

Russia has indicated it will block UN approval of EU plans to sink migrant smugglers’ boats, but says the disagreement isn’t linked to Ukraine.

Vladimr Chizhov, its EU ambassador, told press in Brussels on Tuesday (5 May) that “apprehending human traffickers and arresting these vessels is one thing, but destroying them would be going too far”.

“We can’t support going as far as destroying ships, well, basically without a court order from courts in the country whose flag flies on ...