Le Pen to meet allies in Prague

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen will be in Prague next Wednesday (6 May) to hold a speech at a conference titled “Peace and Prosperity Beyond EU” and, more importantly, to meet her allies from across Europe.

The main host of the one-day meeting is a Czech non-parliamentarian party OKS (Civic Conservative Party) which has officially established itself as an exclusive partner of the French Front National (FN) in the Czech Republic.

A second host is one MP, a former member of ...