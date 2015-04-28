EU diplomats push other states to set climate targets

Countries outside the European Union are becoming more interested in discussing climate change at a higher political level, according to an internal EU document.
According to the paper, the world's largest emitter of greenhouse gases, China, is “aiming to submit its [climate target] by June”.
The EU's diplomatic service started in March started a concerted push in 60 countries to convince them to come forward with greenhouse gas reduction targets.
The paper, dated 17 April...
