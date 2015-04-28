Ad
euobserver
The diplomats of the EU foreign service have been setting up climate meetings around the world. (Photo: United Nations Photo)

EU diplomats push other states to set climate targets

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Strasbourg,

Countries outside the European Union are becoming more interested in discussing climate change at a higher political level, according to an internal EU document.

According to the paper, the world's largest emitter of greenhouse gases, China, is “aiming to submit its [climate target] by June”.

The EU's diplomatic service started in March started a concerted push in 60 countries to convince them to come forward with greenhouse gas reduction targets.

The paper, dated 17 April...

Green Economy

