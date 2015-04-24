Limit Greek loans to debt servicing

Most Europeans are losing patience with the current Greek government while the Greeks are losing patience with Europe.
Considering that Europeans are creditors while Greece desperately needs cash, one has to ask whose position is stronger.
Should the negotiations between Greece and its creditors continue at the same pace and with the same results, it is likely the government in Athens will condemn the country and its citizens, including those who did not vote for it, to years of ...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
