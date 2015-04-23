Ad
euobserver
EU leaders at the summit in December 2013 declared their determination to reduce the risk of further tragedies (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU leaders skirt asylum rules debate

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Almost two years have gone by since EU heads of state first declared their “determination to reduce the risk of further tragedies” following the drowning deaths of over 300 migrants off the Italian island of Lampedusa.

The European commission had spoken of opening legal migration routes, providing humanitarian visas, and even paying member states €6,000 a head for each resettled refugee.

With the exception of humanitarian visas, none of those ideas ever saw the light of day and w...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

EU to 'capture and destroy' migrant traffickers' boats
EU leaders at the summit in December 2013 declared their determination to reduce the risk of further tragedies (Photo: Wikipedia)

Rule of Law

euobserver

