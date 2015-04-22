Did green groups learn anti-GMO tactics from climate sceptics?

Environment NGOs often cast doubt about the safety of GMOs but do their claims about the lack of scientific consensus on the safety of genetically modified products stand up?
Organisations such as Greenpeace regularly say that the researchers who carry out scientific studies that find results in favour of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) are often not independent and paid for by biotechnology companies.
However, the research NGOs use as proof of their claim there is no scient...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here