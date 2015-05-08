France to Brussels: we’re reforming

France is no longer the bad pupil of the Eurozone class: It is doing its homework, and people should know it. That’s the message French finance minister Michel Sapin tried to convey in Brussels on Thursday (7 May).

"Since 2012, France has been in line with its fiscal commitments. It has been engaged in a policy of deep, progressive, and negotiated reforms, which are changing our economic and financial situation," he told MEPs.

Sapin was at a hearing with the European parliament’s ...