Ex-president tries to nudge Bulgaria onto pro-Russian path

Ex-president Georgi Parvanov, whose small leftist party is a key part of Bulgaria’s four-way coalition, has emerged as the strongest pro-Moscow voice in Sofia and is trying to push his traditionally Russophile country off its pro-Western course.
After his recent re-election as head of the ABV party, Parvanov urged centre-right prime minister Boiko Borisov to replace ministers who backed EU and Nato positions on Russia and the cancellation of Russian energy projects in Bulgaria.
