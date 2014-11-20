Anti-IS coalition heads to Brussels for first meeting

The 60-odd members of the US-led global coalition to counter Islamic State (IS) are to meet for the first time in early December in Brussels.
The gathering comes amid larger discussions how to counter a security threat which some EU states now consider a top priority.
Led by US general John Allen, who had earlier commanded the 150,000 US and Nato forces in Afghanistan, the coalition meeting in Brussels is being billed as a co-ordination event.
"It’s made up of many diverse a...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.