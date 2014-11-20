Ad
euobserver
All members of the global coalition against IS want to see Syria's Bashar al-Assad leave office (Photo: james_gordon_losangeles)

Anti-IS coalition heads to Brussels for first meeting

EU & the World
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The 60-odd members of the US-led global coalition to counter Islamic State (IS) are to meet for the first time in early December in Brussels.

The gathering comes amid larger discussions how to counter a security threat which some EU states now consider a top priority.

Led by US general John Allen, who had earlier commanded the 150,000 US and Nato forces in Afghanistan, the coalition meeting in Brussels is being billed as a co-ordination event.

"It’s made up of many diverse a...

