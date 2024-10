Merkel: Russia cannot veto EU expansion

Germany has warned that Russia might try to spread its “sphere of influence” to the Western Balkans, while seeking new ways to make peace on Ukraine.

"Who would have thought it possible that 25 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Cold War and the division of the world into two blocs, that such a thing could happen in the middle of Europe: old thinking about spheres of influence, which runs roughshod over international law?" German chancellor Angela Merkel