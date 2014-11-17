Ad
Merkel spoke alone with Putin for two hours, before inviting Juncker to join them for four more hours of talks (Photo: g20.org)

Merkel: Russia cannot veto EU expansion

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Germany has warned that Russia might try to spread its “sphere of influence” to the Western Balkans, while seeking new ways to make peace on Ukraine.

“Who would have thought it possible that 25 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Cold War and the division of the world into two blocs, that such a thing could happen in the middle of Europe: old thinking about spheres of influence, which runs roughshod over international law?” German chancellor Angela Merkel

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005.

Andrew Rettman

