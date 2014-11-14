Mogherini to chair talks on Ukraine and Ebola this WEEK

European ministers of foreign affairs and defence will this week see how the European Union's new foreign policy chief's style differs from Catherine Ashton's.
While her predecessor Ashton is still representing the EU in nuclear talks with Iran, Federica Mogherini will make her debut as chairperson at the foreign affairs council on Monday (17 November).
A Ukraine debate will dominate the meeting, amid Nato concerns that Russia is pr...
