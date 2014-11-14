Ad
euobserver
Mogherini (r) will chair a meeting with Polish foreign minister Grzegorz Schetyna (l) and his 27 EU colleagues (Photo: European External Action Service)

Mogherini to chair talks on Ukraine and Ebola this WEEK

Agenda
by Andrew Rettman and Peter Teffer, Brussels,

European ministers of foreign affairs and defence will this week see how the European Union's new foreign policy chief's style differs from Catherine Ashton's.

While her predecessor Ashton is still representing the EU in nuclear talks with Iran, Federica Mogherini will make her debut as chairperson at the foreign affairs council on Monday (17 November).

A Ukraine debate will dominate the meeting, amid Nato concerns that Russia is pr...

Agenda

Related articles

Who is Federica Mogherini?
Mogherini (r) will chair a meeting with Polish foreign minister Grzegorz Schetyna (l) and his 27 EU colleagues (Photo: European External Action Service)

Tags

Agenda
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections