Ad
euobserver
Timmermans (l) is Juncker's (c) right-hand man in the new commission set-up (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU states to be consulted on commission's 2015 programme

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The European Commission's work programme for the coming year will for the first time be drawn up with member states to ensure that no dud laws make their way into the legislative pipelines.

In his first appearance as vice-president in charge of deregulation, Frans Timmermans on Wednesday (12 November) told press in Brussels that any laws coming out of the commission should reflect the priorities of "growth, jobs, and fairness".

He promised to try and instill this more minimalistic...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Self-assured Dutch commissioner pledges to change EU culture
Timmermans (l) is Juncker's (c) right-hand man in the new commission set-up (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections