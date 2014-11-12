EU states to be consulted on commission's 2015 programme

The European Commission's work programme for the coming year will for the first time be drawn up with member states to ensure that no dud laws make their way into the legislative pipelines.

In his first appearance as vice-president in charge of deregulation, Frans Timmermans on Wednesday (12 November) told press in Brussels that any laws coming out of the commission should reflect the priorities of "growth, jobs, and fairness".

He promised to try and instill this more minimalistic...