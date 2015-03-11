The circular economy: Europe’s next big thing

The circular economy is Europe's next big thing, with a potential to bring major growth, leading industrialists predict.

Speaking in Brussels on Wednesday (10 March) after a meeting of the steering committee of the European Round Table of Industrialists (ERT), Jean-Francois van Boxmeer, the CEO of leading brewer Heineken said the idea is gaining traction.

He noted he is leading talks on behalf of the ERT with the European Commission on the concept.

Circular economy is more ...