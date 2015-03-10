Ad
euobserver
Jeroen Dijsselbloem: "We've talked about this long enough" (Photo: Council of European Union)

Stop 'wasting time', Dijsselbloem tells Greece

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Officials representing Greece’s creditors will return to Athens this week as Alexis Tsipras’ left-wing government is told to stop wasting time in talks over implementing the country’s controversial bailout programme.

"We have spent two weeks discussing who meets who where and in what format, and it's a complete waste of time," Dutch finance minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem told reporters following a meeting of the Eurogroup of finance ministers on Monday (9 March)

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

