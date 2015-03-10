Stop 'wasting time', Dijsselbloem tells Greece

Officials representing Greece’s creditors will return to Athens this week as Alexis Tsipras’ left-wing government is told to stop wasting time in talks over implementing the country’s controversial bailout programme.

"We have spent two weeks discussing who meets who where and in what format, and it's a complete waste of time," Dutch finance minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem told reporters following a meeting of the Eurogroup of finance ministers on Monday (9 March)

Ministers agreed tha...