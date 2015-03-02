Greece needs 'new arrangement' on debt deal

Greece has indicated it will shortly ask for further assistance, in a sign the bailout extension agreed last week is just the beginning of a longer battle between Athens and its international creditors.

Finance minister Yanis Varoufakis told Handelsblatt newspaper that Greece will need a "new arrangement" in order to meet the country's repayment obligations of around €11.5 billion between June and August.

He said he was not asking for some of the country's debt to be written off, ...