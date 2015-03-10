Values, not territory, at stake in Ukraine

The United States and Europe need to do more to help Ukraine fend off a Russia that is intent on using intimidation and force to restore the Soviet empire that Moscow created and directed for 70 years.
Many view the Ukraine conflict as a power struggle between the West and Russia.
But it’s more than that: It represents nothing less than a clash of values. A clash of values that was made all the more apparent through the assassination of Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov wit...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
