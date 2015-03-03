EU must do more to fight climate change, report says

Europe needs to introduce farther-reaching policies if it wants to achieve its long-term climate target, the EU's most important environmental body said in a report published Tuesday (3 March).

“The projected reductions of EU greenhouse gas emissions as result of implemented policies are insufficient to bring the EU on a pathway towards the 2050 decarbonisation target”, the European Environment Agency (EEA) writes in its quinquennial report "The European environment - state and outlook...