My boss, the 'terrorist'

Reporters without Borders has published (12 February) its annual press freedom index and, unsurprisingly, Turkey has a dismal standing.
It ranks 149 out of 180 in terms of media freedom and it is the worst offender in Europe after Russia.
The government's attitude towards the media outlets I have worked for has played a role.
On December 14 police raided the headquarters of Zaman daily, the biggest newspaper in Turkey, to...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
