My boss, the 'terrorist'

Reporters without Borders has published (12 February) its annual press freedom index and, unsurprisingly, Turkey has a dismal standing.

It ranks 149 out of 180 in terms of media freedom and it is the worst offender in Europe after Russia.

The government's attitude towards the media outlets I have worked for has played a role.

On December 14 police raided the headquarters of Zaman daily, the biggest newspaper in Turkey, to...