Ad
euobserver
Merkel is not running for an MEP seat, but she is already on all CDU billboards (Photo: Valentina Pop)

German centre-right election posters show Merkel, not Juncker

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

Jean-Claude Juncker may be the centre-right's chosen candidate for the role of President of the European Commission, but his face is nowhere to be seen on German MEP election posters.

Forty days ahead of European elections, parties have started putting up posters and billboards.

While the Social-Democrats in Germany have Martin Schulz's face on their campaign material – the socialists' top candidate, both in Germany as number one on their MEP election list and Europe-wide as the...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Merkel protegee eyes EU career
Juncker campaign hits the road
Juncker elected centre-right's top EU candidate
Merkel is not running for an MEP seat, but she is already on all CDU billboards (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections